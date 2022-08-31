Advertise with Us
Law enforcement investigating potential threat at Crockett County High School

Crockett County Sheriff's Office
(WBBJ)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CROCKETT CO., Tenn. (WMC) - A high school in Crockett County is on high alert after officials received reports of a possible threat Wednesday morning.

Crockett County Sheriff’s Department said they received very limited information about a perceived threat.

CCSD contacted the Secret Service, FBI, and Homeland Security to determine where the threat came from.

There will be law enforcement at several schools throughout the day to continue to monitoring the situation.

Any information regarding this threat can be reported at 731-696-2104.

