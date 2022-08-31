Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
High pressure keeping the Mid-South dry & mild for now, but humidity & rain chances will soon increase

By Ron Childers
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Dry air continues to stream into the Mid-South keeping humidity low as the week draws to a close, but an increase in moisture this weekend could put a damper on some holiday weekend plans.

TONIGHT: Clear with a light Northeast wind and overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy with a Northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and high temperatures in the lower 90s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Increasing Clouds with a light East wind and lows near 70.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 90s and lows in the mid 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain along with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the mid 70s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and a few thunderstorms, high temperatures in the lower 90s, and lows in the lower 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Labor Day will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms, highs in the upper 80s, and lows in the lower 70s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated to widely scattered showers along with afternoon highs in the upper 80s and overnight lows in the lower 70s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower and high temperatures in the upper 80s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

