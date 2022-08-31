Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Ford recalls pickups, cars to fix cloudy rear camera lens

The recall covers certain F-250, 350 and 450 trucks as well as the Lincoln Continental, all...
The recall covers certain F-250, 350 and 450 trucks as well as the Lincoln Continental, all from the 2017 through 2020 model years.(The Ford Motor Company)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling more than 277,000 pickup trucks and cars in the U.S. because the rear view camera lens can get cloudy and reduce visibility for the driver.

The recall covers certain F-250, 350 and 450 trucks as well as the Lincoln Continental, all from the 2017 through 2020 model years. The recalled vehicles have a 360-degree camera system.

Ford says the anti-reflective lens on the cameras can degrade, causing a cloudy image. The company says it has more than 8,800 warranty reports in the U.S. due to the problem.

Dealers will replace the camera at no cost to owners. Ford will notify owners by letter starting Sept. 12.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts after scoring during the first half of Game 2 of...
Ja Morant purchases $3M home, moves in next to parents
The scene on I-55
Truck crashes, spills Bertolli alfredo sauce on I-55
Forked River Commons mockup
Big developments coming to Millington
Authorities confirmed they responded to a scene in the 3000 block of Audubon Drive around 7:25...
Lawn care worker found shot to death, blower still running on his back, authorities in Miss. say
Corsicana Mattress Company: Olive Branch, MS Plant Closure
Corsicana will close Olive Branch plant

Latest News

FILE - Britain's Diana, Princess of Wales, is pictured during an evening reception given by the...
Princess Diana’s death stunned the world — and changed the royals
It's been 25 years since the royal died in a Paris car crash. People gather at a nearby spot to...
Princess Diana remembered in Paris
FILE - This is an aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, Aug. 10, 2022, in...
Feds cite efforts to obstruct probe of docs at Trump estate
Steve Mulroy
Steve Mulroy to be sworn in as Shelby County’s new district attorney