FIRST ALERT: Lower humidity for a few days this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Behind yesterday’s cold front, humidity levels have dropped. It’s comfortable this morning with temperatures in the 60s. This afternoon will still feel hot with high temperatures in the lower 90s. We will also have full sunshine and dry conditions today.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 92 degrees. Winds: North at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Lows in mid to upper 60s. Winds: Northeast at 5 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: The low humidity will last through Friday. However, high temperatures will still park in the lower 90s on Thursday and Friday afternoon. No rain is expected through Friday.

WEEKEND: A few pop-up showers will be possible over the weekend with rising humidity. The best chance for rain will be on Sunday afternoon. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s Saturday and upper 80s Sunday. We will be in a hot and humid pattern through the start of next week.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.