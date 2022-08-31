Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

FIRST ALERT: Lower humidity for a few days this week

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 3:27 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Behind yesterday’s cold front, humidity levels have dropped. It’s comfortable this morning with temperatures in the 60s. This afternoon will still feel hot with high temperatures in the lower 90s. We will also have full sunshine and dry conditions today.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 92 degrees. Winds: North at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Lows in mid to upper 60s. Winds: Northeast at 5 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: The low humidity will last through Friday. However, high temperatures will still park in the lower 90s on Thursday and Friday afternoon. No rain is expected through Friday.

WEEKEND: A few pop-up showers will be possible over the weekend with rising humidity. The best chance for rain will be on Sunday afternoon. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s Saturday and upper 80s Sunday. We will be in a hot and humid pattern through the start of next week.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts after scoring during the first half of Game 2 of...
Ja Morant purchases $3M home, moves in next to parents
The scene on I-55
Truck crashes, spills Bertolli alfredo sauce on I-55
Authorities confirmed they responded to a scene in the 3000 block of Audubon Drive around 7:25...
Lawn care worker found shot to death, blower still running on his back, authorities in Miss. say
Forked River Commons mockup
Big developments coming to Millington
Stefanie Bolton
Memphis singer arrested for attempted murder of ex-husband’s girlfriend

Latest News

Tuesday evening weather update
Dry air takes a big bite out of the humidity for the rest of the week
WMC First Alert Weather
Steamy this afternoon, but less humid air is on the way
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Tuesday Morning Weather 8/30
WMC First Alert Weather
Cold front brings showers and lower humidity this week