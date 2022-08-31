EXPLAINER: What is the criteria for issuing an Amber Alert?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday that a case involving a missing two-month-old had not met the criteria for an Amber Alert.

Tuesday evening, two-month-old Gunner Lee Boland went missing from White County. TBI officials said they believe he is with his non-custodial father, 35-year-old Daniel Boland Jr.

So far, the TBI has only issued an Endangered Child Alert because the criteria for Gunner’s case do not meet the Amber Alert requirements. The following are the requirements law enforcement agencies consider when issuing an Amber Alert, according to the United States Department of Justice:

1.) There is reasonable belief by law enforcement that an abduction has occurred.

According to AMBER, law enforcement officers must confirm an abduction before issuing an alert. This will help them determine the level of risk to the child. Officials say abductions are the most dangerous for children and are primary to the mission of an Amber Alert.

At the same time, each case needs to be appraised on its own merits, and a judgment call made quickly. Law enforcement officers must understand that a “best judgment” approach, based on evidence, is appropriate and necessary, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

2.) The law enforcement agency believes that the child is in imminent danger of severe bodily injury or death.

If law enforcement officers must determine if the child is at risk for serious bodily harm or death before an alert is issued. The U.S. Department of Justice said the need for timely, accurate information based on strict and clearly understood criteria is critical, keeping in mind the “best judgment” approach.

3.) There is enough descriptive information about the victim and the abduction for law enforcement to issue an Amber Alert to assist in recovering the child.

Officials said that law enforcement agencies must have enough information to believe that an immediate broadcast to the public enhances law enforcement’s efforts to locate the child and apprehend the suspect. This requires as much descriptive information about the abducted child and the abduction and about the suspect and the suspect’s vehicle. Officials said issuing alerts without the descriptive information could lead to abuse of the system and ultimately weaken its effectiveness.

4.) The abduction involves a child aged 17 years or younger.

The U.S. Department of Justice said that every state must adopt the “17 years or younger” standard so that the alert system is not overused and can be focused on being used for abducted children.

5.) The child’s name and other critical data elements, including the Child Abduction flag, have been entered into the National Crime Information Center system.

Law enforcement agencies must immediately enter the Amber Alert date into the National Crime Information Center System. In addition, text information describing the circumstances surrounding the child’s abduction must be entered, and the case must be flagged as a Child Abduction. This is a critical element of any effective Amber Alert plan because it spreads the alert to other areas of the country.

