DA’s office: Amy Weirich shares what she wants people to know

By Lydian Kennin
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Outgoing District Attorney Amy Weirich spoke on Wednesday about her time in office since 2011.

One thing she hopes the public knows about the DA’s office is the work done on behalf of the citizens.

“There’s so much that we do every day, much of which never even grabs the attention of the community, never gets the headlines, but it’s really that work that we do that helps,” Weirich said. “Perhaps just one person get their life turned around, or helps that one victim who thought that nobody mattered, or nobody cared about them. And nobody was listening to them, but our office fights for those individuals every day.”

Weirich will be sworn in on Thursday as Special Counsel for the 25th Judicial District Attorney General’s Office.

She called it the “best fit” for her among other offers she received.

