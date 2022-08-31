Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

DA Steve Mulroy: ‘Change will come after consultation in the community’

Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy inauguration
Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy inauguration(WMC)
By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County’s newest District Attorney, Steve Mulroy, was sworn into office Wednesday morning.

Mulroy said his top priority will be to tackle crime in the county.

He announced his transition team earlier this week, saying his teammates share the same values as him as District Attorney.

“I’ve got a diverse group of people with varying backgrounds, representatives of law enforcement, the legal bar, community groups,” Mulroy explained. “We are going to be meeting, we have been meeting and we will continue to meet to talk about things like personnel and the organizational structure of the office and to best deliver the services.”

Mulroy will be the county’s newest district attorney for the first time in 11 years. He follows former DA Amy Weirich who was appointed as Shelby County District Attorney by Govornor Bill Haslam in 2011. Her tenure continued after winning the election in 2012.

At his inauguration ceremony Wednesday, Mulroy said he believes he will be able to reduce crime by talking to the community.

“If we can restore public confidence, public trust in the justice of our justice system, then they will cooperate with the police in a way that they haven’t been” Mulroy said, “providing tips, reporting crime, serving as witnesses. And that is the way that we will finally bend the curve on crime in Shelby County.”

Mulroy will assume office Thursday morning.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts after scoring during the first half of Game 2 of...
Ja Morant purchases $3M home, moves in next to parents
The scene on I-55
Truck crashes, spills Bertolli alfredo sauce on I-55
Forked River Commons mockup
Big developments coming to Millington
Authorities confirmed they responded to a scene in the 3000 block of Audubon Drive around 7:25...
Lawn care worker found shot to death, blower still running on his back, authorities in Miss. say
Corsicana Mattress Company: Olive Branch, MS Plant Closure
Corsicana will close Olive Branch plant

Latest News

City of Memphis
Memphis celebrates 901 Day, list of free events
Memphis Police Department
2-year-old dies in crash, driver charged with DUI, vehicular homicide
Weather
Wednesday forecast
Census undercounted Memphis by 16,000 residents, mayor says