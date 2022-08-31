DA Steve Mulroy: ‘Change will come after consultation in the community’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County’s newest District Attorney, Steve Mulroy, was sworn into office Wednesday morning.

Mulroy said his top priority will be to tackle crime in the county.

He announced his transition team earlier this week, saying his teammates share the same values as him as District Attorney.

“I’ve got a diverse group of people with varying backgrounds, representatives of law enforcement, the legal bar, community groups,” Mulroy explained. “We are going to be meeting, we have been meeting and we will continue to meet to talk about things like personnel and the organizational structure of the office and to best deliver the services.”

Mulroy will be the county’s newest district attorney for the first time in 11 years. He follows former DA Amy Weirich who was appointed as Shelby County District Attorney by Govornor Bill Haslam in 2011. Her tenure continued after winning the election in 2012.

At his inauguration ceremony Wednesday, Mulroy said he believes he will be able to reduce crime by talking to the community.

“If we can restore public confidence, public trust in the justice of our justice system, then they will cooperate with the police in a way that they haven’t been” Mulroy said, “providing tips, reporting crime, serving as witnesses. And that is the way that we will finally bend the curve on crime in Shelby County.”

Mulroy will assume office Thursday morning.

