Chalkbeat reporter talks student loan debt relief plan

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Biden Administration’s debt relief will help reduce student debt or get rid of it entirely.

Chalkbeat Reporter Jason Gonzales joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about his recent story about who is eligible for student debt relief and how it works.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.