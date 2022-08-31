Big developments coming to Millington

MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - On Tuesday, the ground was broken to make way for a new $300 million development in Millington.

Executive Director of Millington Chamber of Commerce Terry Roland said the new Forked River Commons will be a game changer for the city.

“This is one of the happiest days of my life,” Roland said.

The new shopping center will be located on Highway 51 and Veterans Parkway in Millington. It will feature an Old Navy, Aldi Grocery Store, Ulta Beauty, Pop Shelf, T.J. Maxx, Hobby Lobby and Burlington.

The site will also feature a number of chain restaurants that were not announced at the event, but Roland says people will be “very happy” when they are revealed.

This new development is just one of three big developments coming to the area.

The Astoria Project, which Roland compared to “Harbortown on steroids,” will break ground next month.

Millington Farms will come next and feature a movie theater and a bowling alley — two things the city of Millington does not have now.

All of this comes as Millington spent decades struggling after the naval base in town downsized.

“We thought it was over, but we’re resilient people here in Millington,” Roland said.

Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris said: “People thought this community was dead on the vine, but now it’s in growth mode.”

Harris said Millington’s location doesn’t hurt, either, mentioning the fact Millington is 21 miles away from Blue Oval City, Ford’s $5.6 billion investment into West Tennessee.

With a huge smile on his face, Roland said this is what his town’s been waiting for.

“We’re ready to go,” he said. “Do you know what I like to say? We are the NAPA Auto Parts of a community. We got all the parts in all the right places. Millington’s gonna put smiles on America’s faces.”

Forked River Crossing is expected to open its doors within a year.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.