Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Atlanta skyscraper fire sends smoke billowing from rooftop

Smoke rises off a building under construction in downtown Atlanta on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022.
Smoke rises off a building under construction in downtown Atlanta on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022.(AP Photo/Mike Warren)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — A fire broke out on the rooftop of a skyscraper under construction in downtown Atlanta on Wednesday, bringing dozens of firefighters and police officers to the site near Centennial Olympic Park.

Flames were visible on the roof of the 32-story tower, sending a dark column of smoke into the sky. Construction workers spilled out of the building before firefighters extinguished the blaze.

Called The Metropolitan at Atlanta, the tower is slated to be an 835-bed, 265-unit residence, aimed at Georgia State University students. Permits filed in 2021 when construction began valued the work at $56 million.

The building is supposed to be completed in August 2023. While its steel and concrete structure has been erected, the interiors remain unfinished.

The building’s developer and contractor did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts after scoring during the first half of Game 2 of...
Ja Morant purchases $3M home, moves in next to parents
The scene on I-55
Truck crashes, spills Bertolli alfredo sauce on I-55
Forked River Commons mockup
Big developments coming to Millington
Authorities confirmed they responded to a scene in the 3000 block of Audubon Drive around 7:25...
Lawn care worker found shot to death, blower still running on his back, authorities in Miss. say
Corsicana Mattress Company: Olive Branch, MS Plant Closure
Corsicana will close Olive Branch plant

Latest News

Ukraine officials say the Russian military has killed three nuclear power plant workers in...
UN inspectors head to Ukraine nuclear plant in war zone
City of Memphis
Memphis celebrates 901 Day, list of free events
Authorities are searching for the driver of a white van involved in a hit-and-run accident that...
VIDEO: Man who fell off scooter gets struck, dragged by hit-and-run driver
People watch as the USS Texas is moved from the dock Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in La Porte,...
Leaky battleship in Texas begins trip for $35M repairs
Prosecutors and lawyers for Nauman Hussain had reached a deal a year ago that would have spared...
Judge nixes no-prison deal in 2018 limo crash that killed 20