901 Day previewing Memphis restaurants at a discounted price

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - To celebrate 901 Day, Memphis restaurants offer their best food at a discount.

Pablo’s Food Truck, usually located on Winchester Road, will be present at the upcoming 901 Day with their 901 taco plate at 20 percent off.

The truck will join several other food trucks at the Court Square from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Dilan Velazquez stated about the upcoming 901 Day, “It’s a big part of Memphis, 901 Memphis, ya know. We can represent Memphis because not a lot of people do what we do.”

Arnolds Barbeque, one of the hundreds of BBQ spots in Memphis, will also be present at the 901 Day event offering their ribs for 10 percent off.

So you can bet most BBQ spots will show off what they do best.

Owner Michael Arnold commented about the upcoming event, “Different flavors, you know everybody cooks different, but I enjoy what I do. You get a chance to show off what you do and what you have and enjoy the activities.”

Speaking of 901 activities, Amurica photo booth will be located at The Ravine Park in Downtown Memphis alongside several other vendors.

Amurica photo Booth is offering a picture taken just for $9:01.

Owner of Amurica photo booth Jamie Harmon stated, “I don’t even think of it as work; luckily, I get to do what I love to do anyway. I’m interacting with Memphis, the City, and the people that I love.”

The 901 Day will be taking place September 3rd.

