2-year-old dies in crash, driver charged with DUI, vehicular homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department says a 2-year-old died in a multi-vehicle crash early Tuesday in Raleigh and the man responsible is behind bars.

The crash happened around 12:10 a.m. at Covington Pike and Downs Drive.

The toddler died on the scene and four other people were rushed to area hospitals in non-critical condition.

The suspect, 20-year-old Demarcus Hull, is charged with drivers to exercise due care, driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance, reckless driving and vehicular homicide.

MPD says this is an ongoing investigation.

