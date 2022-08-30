What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Tuesday, which means Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin are talking about what’s trending in Memphis.

Amanda and Telisa caught up at the Digital Desk to talk about a lunch party in the Health Sciences Park for 901 Day on Thursday September 1.

Telisa also shared details about the Main Street Festival happening Saturday, September 3 from 1 to 6 p.m. at Court Square Park. Admission is free.

Catch Amanda and Telisa every Tuesday at 9 a.m. on our streaming apps -- Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku -- and listen to Telisa on FM 104/AM 1240 WAVN The Trend weekdays at 10 a.m.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.