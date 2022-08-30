Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Tuesday, which means Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin are talking about what’s trending in Memphis.

Amanda and Telisa caught up at the Digital Desk to talk about a lunch party in the Health Sciences Park for 901 Day on Thursday September 1.

Telisa also shared details about the Main Street Festival happening Saturday, September 3 from 1 to 6 p.m. at Court Square Park. Admission is free.

Catch Amanda and Telisa every Tuesday at 9 a.m. on our streaming apps -- Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku -- and listen to Telisa on FM 104/AM 1240 WAVN The Trend weekdays at 10 a.m.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stefanie Bolton
Memphis singer arrested for attempted murder of ex-husband’s girlfriend
Wanda Halbert
Wanda Halbert gives first update since Shelby County Clerk’s Office’s week-long closure
Police say William Nail was kidnapped off Elvis Presley Boulevard Sunday night.
City Watch issued for man police say was kidnapped
Taylor Swift being sued for copyright infringement
Mid-South poet sues Taylor Swift for $1 million over copyright infringement
Three men seen walking to and from apartments
Man killed on doorstep in Midtown, according to police

Latest News

Memphis Hustle to host open player tryouts
What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin
Hays residents can receive a rebate for up to $3,000, depending on the type of grass in their...
4 yardwork tasks to tackle before Labor Day weekend
4 yardwork tasks to tackle before Labor Day weekend