Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Wedding bells and shared accounts - financial advice for newlyweds

Experts say most important part of money management is to be a team
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Following a pandemic slowdown the past two years, 2022 is expected to be a record year for marriages.

Nate Johnson, a wealth management advisor with Merrill Lynch, said along with budgeting for a wedding, couples should also plan for how they will budget their life together.

Johnson said the most important thing for couples is to be a team.

“Whether you do everything together or you keep your account separate, the most important thing is just to have some sort of game plan that both partners are comfortable with and open with and committed to sticking to,” Johnson advised.

Johnson had two other important tips for newlyweds:

Get into the habit of saving as much money as possible, as early in the marriage as possible:  Johnson said he has never had a client regret saving too much money.

Don’t be afraid to deviate from your peer group: While some may be rushing to buy a new house or new car or expensive vacation, do what’s best for your family.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stefanie Bolton
Memphis singer arrested for attempted murder of ex-husband’s girlfriend
Wanda Halbert
Wanda Halbert gives first update since Shelby County Clerk’s Office’s week-long closure
Police say William Nail was kidnapped off Elvis Presley Boulevard Sunday night.
City Watch issued for man police say was kidnapped
Taylor Swift being sued for copyright infringement
Mid-South poet sues Taylor Swift for $1 million over copyright infringement
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts after scoring during the first half of Game 2 of...
Ja Morant purchases $3M home, moves in next to parents

Latest News

Wedding bells and shared accounts - financial advice for newlyweds
FILE - President Joe Biden spoke about his Safer America Plan, including an assault weapon ban,...
Biden speaks about crime, gun control in swing state Pennsylvania
FILE - Illinois Lottery says winner of the $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot has yet to claim...
$1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot remains unclaimed, according to officials
Corsicana Mattress Company: Olive Branch, MS Plant Closure
Corsicana will close Olive Branch plant