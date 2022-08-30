Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Truck crashes, spills alfredo sauce on I-55

The scene on I-55
The scene on I-55(TDOT)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An 18-wheeler crashed on I-55 and created a mess Tuesday afternoon.

The truck was carrying alfredo sauce, which spilled across all lanes of traffic.

Memphis police say the truck hit a retaining wall.

Northbound traffic is impacted in the area while crews work to clean the mess.

One woman was taken to the hospital with non-critical injuries.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stefanie Bolton
Memphis singer arrested for attempted murder of ex-husband’s girlfriend
Wanda Halbert
Wanda Halbert gives first update since Shelby County Clerk’s Office’s week-long closure
Police say William Nail was kidnapped off Elvis Presley Boulevard Sunday night.
City Watch issued for man police say was kidnapped
Taylor Swift being sued for copyright infringement
Mid-South poet sues Taylor Swift for $1 million over copyright infringement
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts after scoring during the first half of Game 2 of...
Ja Morant purchases $3M home, moves in next to parents

Latest News

Colby Pugh mugshot
Man shoots, kills family dog in front of 9-year-old girl
Corsicana Mattress Company: Olive Branch, MS Plant Closure
Corsicana will close Olive Branch plant
Weather
Spencer's Forecast
Hotel guests stop armed man after threats
Hotel guests stop armed man after threats