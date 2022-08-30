Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Tiger basketball adds another transfer for 2022-2023

Coach Penny Hardaway in the huddle with U of M players (Source: WMC Action News 5)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The Memphis Tigers Men’s Basketball team has another transfer player, Demaria Franklin a shooting guard from The University of Illinois-Chicago.

Franklin, a 6′3,″ 200 pounds, averaged almost 18 points a game last season for the Flames in earning all horizon league honors.

He shot 45% from the field overall as a junior and hit 30% from three.

Franklin put his name in for the NBA Draft but withdrew before the deadline to play his senior season.

