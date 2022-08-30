Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Tennessee ready for Thursday night opener in Knoxville

Tennessee Vols
Tennessee Vols(Action News 5)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Vols will get their season going on Thunder night against Ball State in Knoxville.

Fans of the orange and white hope year two of the Josh Heupel era sees another improvement.

Tennessee went 7-6 in 2021, after going just 3-7 in the last year of Jeremy Pruitt’s tenure in 2020. UT comes into this year as the first team outside of the AP Top 25.

Heupel and company are ready to roll.

“I think as a coach you’re always, ‘man we’ve got to go play.’ At the same time, you always want more time to continue the preparation. You’ve got a checklist: offense, defense, special teams, special situations/circumstances that you try to put your kids in. We’ve run the gamut on that. We’ve gotten into our normal down, situational preparation for this football game,” said Heupel. “There’s still a lot of things here in the next 72 hours that we get a chance to clean up. At the end of the day, you get to this point through the course of training camp, it it’s time to go play ball.”

For what it’s worth, the Vols were picked to finish third in the SEC east in the preseason poll behind defending national champion Georgia and then Kentucky.

