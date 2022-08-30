Tenn. grocery tax holiday ends this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Wednesday is the last day Tennesseans can shop for groceries tax free!

The state is still under a month-long grocery tax-free holiday through midnight Wednesday.

The grocery tax returns to 4% on Sept. 1.

Governor Bill Lee put the measure in place to help with the rising costs of inflation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.