Tenn. grocery tax holiday ends this week
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 5:21 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Wednesday is the last day Tennesseans can shop for groceries tax free!
The state is still under a month-long grocery tax-free holiday through midnight Wednesday.
The grocery tax returns to 4% on Sept. 1.
Governor Bill Lee put the measure in place to help with the rising costs of inflation.
