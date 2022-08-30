Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Teen’s arm severed while reportedly attempting to ‘subway surf’

A 15-year-old boy had to have his arm amputated when it was severely injured as he attempted to "subway surf." (WABC)
By Darla Miles
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WABC) - A 15-year-old had to have his arm amputated after he and some friends reportedly tried to ride on top of a New York subway car.

“I saw the police putting up the tape and the actual body on the floor,” an eyewitness, Christian Mojica, said.

It was a tragic and horrific sight for morning commuters at the subway station as the teen lay unconscious, in his own blood, his arm severed.

“I don’t want to see like, I didn’t want to see it,” Mojica said. “Like, it’s not pretty. I saw face, blood and slumped over like a person slumped over ... then I just left, but it wasn’t pretty.”

Investigators said the incident happened Monday at about 10:30 a.m.

They reported the victim was with three other friends who were trying to “subway surf” or ride on top of the subway car. But the teen fell as he climbed on top and was struck by the train.

“Kind of like laying half off the, you know the yellow divider, the area where you’re not supposed to step. Half of his legs were there, then his other half was like, laying on the floor,” Mojica said.

Another eyewitness said he saw the ambulances, firefighters and police arrive but didn’t know what happened.

The teen was taken to the hospital, where his arm had to be amputated. He is reported to be in stable condition. His name has not yet been released.

“It’s very traumatizing, and I hope everybody there is able to come back from it because it’s not nice,” Mojica said. “I wish the best for anyone who is related to him or anything like that.”

Subway officials said they’re seeing an alarming increase in passengers riding outside of the train.

So far this year, it has happened 627 times, compared to only 96 last year.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stefanie Bolton
Memphis singer arrested for attempted murder of ex-husband’s girlfriend
Wanda Halbert
Wanda Halbert gives first update since Shelby County Clerk’s Office’s week-long closure
Police say William Nail was kidnapped off Elvis Presley Boulevard Sunday night.
City Watch issued for man police say was kidnapped
Taylor Swift being sued for copyright infringement
Mid-South poet sues Taylor Swift for $1 million over copyright infringement
Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich and 25th Judicial District Attorney General Mark E....
DA Weirich to be sworn as Special Counsel in 25th Judicial District

Latest News

Dolphins have 'wingmen' to help them find mates, similar to humans, a new study said.
Dolphins have ‘wingmen’ to help court mates, study says
Governor Reeves to Jackson citizens: Do not drink the water
Jackson, Miss., loses water service amid flooding; state to distribute water
Earnhardt Jr. will enter the Window World 125 CARS Tour event at North Wilkesboro Speedway on...
Dale Earnhardt Jr. says upcoming race will bring back some great memories
Weather
Spencer's Forecast
The league told its clubs of the plan in a memo Tuesday.
Unvaccinated NBA players, staff must test weekly for COVID