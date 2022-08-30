Steamy this afternoon, but less humid air is on the way

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds will continue to move south with more sunshine by late day. A stray shower or storm could still pop up along the front in north MS. Highs will reach the low 90s but it will feel like 100-104 from Memphis to the south. Winds: Northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Becoming mostly clear and less humid. Lows in mid to upper 60s. Winds: Northeast at 5 mph. THURSDAY: Sunny and less humid with highs in the low 90s. Winds will be northeast at 5-10 mph.

LATE WEEK: High temperatures will park in the lower 90s on Thursday and Friday afternoon. It will be dry and sunny through Friday.

WEEKEND: A few pop-up shower will be possible over the weekend with rising humidity. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

