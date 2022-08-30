Advertise with Us
How Dr. Joris Ray could assist in selecting successor for MSCS superintendent

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After former Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray was put on administrative leave, Tutonial “Toni” Williams was announced as the school district’s new interim superintendent on Tuesday night.

Even though the board appointed Williams temporarily to the position, Ray may play a role in selecting his permanent successor.

Deputy Superintendents Dr. Angela Whitelaw and Dr. John Barker both filled Ray’s shoes since both the board and Ray agreed to part ways last Tuesday.

The severance agreement between Ray and the board says Ray will assist in the succession planning, the transition of job duties and responsibilities to other persons, and cooperate with the board and district.

Ray could also get paid for this transition.

The agreement says the board will reimburse him for pre-approved expenses including the “rate for his time.”

Ray was appointed to serve as interim superintendent in December 2018 after already serving in the district, beating out two other candidates.

School Board Chair Michelle McKissack was asked last week about whether or not the board would conduct a national search for a permanent superintendent.

“That will be a decision and the board will make,” McKissack said, “and we want to honor that. We have two new incoming board members and so we will address that once they have been sworn in and will be serving. So yes, we will be looking into all avenues in terms of a search including a national search.”

Two new board members will be sworn in on Wednesday and another member is stepping down to join the county commission.

A list of candidates nominated by the board is expected to be released if this item is added to the agenda.

