Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Memphis Tigers play Miss. State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium

Memphis Tigers football takes the field
Memphis Tigers football takes the field(WMC)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Game week is here for Memphis! We are just five days away from the college football opener against Mississippi State.

It’s the first chance for the Tigers to show their improvement from the last year.

Multiple players within the program are throwing around the word “disrespect” to describe how they felt about last season’s 6-6 finish. 

Others say this summer’s camp was the most physical they’ve been a part of at the University of Memphis.

Tigers Head Coach Ryan Silverfield wanted to lean into the chip on their shoulder theme that came from playing here in the 901.

“I think that’s the mentality of a lot of people from Memphis. Right the 901, we take a lot of pride. And we always say the Grit and Grind that we’ve thrown out before, but I want our guys to always feel like the underdog mentality,” said Silverfield. “I mean maybe that’s just because that’s the way their head coach is, but I firmly believe our guys always want to feel underappreciated. Let’s go out there and work and earn everything we get. And that’s what I appreciate about their approach, is there’s none of this. We talked even last year, we were 3-0. There was none of this ‘Oh, we’re great’, we haven’t accomplished anything.”

The Tigers beat the Bulldogs last year, but they’re seeking their first win in Starkville since 1993.

So, what’s going down at Davis Wade Stadium?

The Bulldogs break camp with visions of grandeur for their pre-season all SEC quarterback Will Rogers, who’s going into his junior season.

Unlike the Tigers, most of state’s roster this year is made up of upperclassmen.

They haven’t forgot what happened to them in Memphis last year.

Head Coach Mike Leach, who’s going into his third season with the Bulldogs, likes how this group performed in the summer, and it’s time to go for real.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stefanie Bolton
Local singer arrested for attempted murder of ex-husband’s girlfriend
Wanda Halbert
Wanda Halbert gives first update since Shelby County Clerk’s Office’s week-long closure
Police say William Nail was kidnapped off Elvis Presley Boulevard Sunday night.
City Watch issued for man police say was kidnapped
Taylor Swift being sued for copyright infringement
Mid-South poet sues Taylor Swift for $1 million over copyright infringement
Three men seen walking to and from apartments
Man killed on doorstep in Midtown, according to police

Latest News

Governor Bill Lee outlines new safety measure for Tennessee schools.
Gov. Bill Lee reveals enhanced safety measures for TN schools
Tenn. grocery tax holiday ends this week
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Tuesday Morning Weather 8/30
Peppertree Apartments
Peppertree Apartments barred from adding tenants for 4 months