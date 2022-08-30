Memphis Tigers play Miss. State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Game week is here for Memphis! We are just five days away from the college football opener against Mississippi State.

It’s the first chance for the Tigers to show their improvement from the last year.

Multiple players within the program are throwing around the word “disrespect” to describe how they felt about last season’s 6-6 finish.

Others say this summer’s camp was the most physical they’ve been a part of at the University of Memphis.

Tigers Head Coach Ryan Silverfield wanted to lean into the chip on their shoulder theme that came from playing here in the 901.

“I think that’s the mentality of a lot of people from Memphis. Right the 901, we take a lot of pride. And we always say the Grit and Grind that we’ve thrown out before, but I want our guys to always feel like the underdog mentality,” said Silverfield. “I mean maybe that’s just because that’s the way their head coach is, but I firmly believe our guys always want to feel underappreciated. Let’s go out there and work and earn everything we get. And that’s what I appreciate about their approach, is there’s none of this. We talked even last year, we were 3-0. There was none of this ‘Oh, we’re great’, we haven’t accomplished anything.”

The Tigers beat the Bulldogs last year, but they’re seeking their first win in Starkville since 1993.

So, what’s going down at Davis Wade Stadium?

The Bulldogs break camp with visions of grandeur for their pre-season all SEC quarterback Will Rogers, who’s going into his junior season.

Unlike the Tigers, most of state’s roster this year is made up of upperclassmen.

They haven’t forgot what happened to them in Memphis last year.

Head Coach Mike Leach, who’s going into his third season with the Bulldogs, likes how this group performed in the summer, and it’s time to go for real.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.