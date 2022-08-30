Memphis Hustle to host open player tryouts

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Hustle’s open player tryouts are just a few weeks away.

The NBA G League affiliate of the Memphis Grizzlies will hold its fourth annual open tryouts for the upcoming season on Sunday, Sept. 18 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Canale Arena at Christian Brothers University.

Doors will open at 8:45 a.m.

Additional details about the tryouts, registration forms and payment options can be found HERE.

Memphis Hustle says COVID-19 vaccinations are strongly recommended.

The event is closed to the public.

