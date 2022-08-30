Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Man shoots, kills family dog in front of 9-year-old girl

Colby Pugh mugshot
Colby Pugh mugshot(Memphis Police Department)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man has been arrested and charged after police say he shot and killed a child’s family dog as she was feeding it outside.

Police say that on May 16, a man known by neighbors as “Kobe” was walking down National Street when he shot and killed the family dog, unprovoked.

An older sister told police that she witnessed the event.

She said her 9-year-old sister was feeding her grandmother’s dog on the sidewalk outside the family’s home when “Kobe” intentionally shot the dog.

The dog succumbed to its injuries.

Through investigation, the Memphis Police Department developed 19-year-old Colby Pugh as a suspect.

Both the grandmother and sister gave statements to the police and positively identified Pugh in photo lineups as the person responsible.

Pugh was charged with aggravated animal cruelty, reckless endangerment, and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

On November 5, 2021, Pugh pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, making it a violation to be armed with a gun.

Pugh’s bond is set to $25,000.

His next court date is set for Wednesday.

