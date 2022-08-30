At least two more surgeries for Riona as court case for dog owner continues

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man charged with setting his dog on fire earlier this summer appeared in Shelby County court on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Riona, the dog, is recovering from her second surgery, with at least two more to go.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for September 19 for Quishon Brown, the man charged with setting a dog he previously owned on fire, as well as violating the conditions of his bond.

Brown appeared in Shelby County criminal court Tuesday, with his new attorney Alexander Wharton hired by Brown just last month.

Quishon Brown's newly hired attorney, Alexander Wharton (Action News 5)

As Brown’s case in court continues, so does the recovery phase for his former dog, Riona.

“We recently out this tissue expander in on the right of her body. It’s going to stretch the skin so we can use it for skin graphs to cover the burns on her legs,” said Mallory McLemore, office manager of Bluff City Veterinary Specialists.

Riona has at least two more surgeries to undergo before she can be adopted.

“They will be pretty picky with where she goes, just after everything that’s happened to her. So, there will be vet checks and home visits to make sure everything goes well,” said McLemore.

Until that adoption comes, the support for Riona continues to grow across the community.

The sentimental veterinary staff say the support is appreciated during a case like Riona’s.

“There’s just been a lot of people who sent emails and messages to the rescue saying that we should have euthanized her when we first got her, and looking at her now, I can’t even imagine doing that. She’s just so happy and so full of life,” said McLemore.

A competency exam was scheduled for Brown at his court appearance Tuesday.

The results of that exam are expected when Brown is back from court.

