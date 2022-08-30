Ja Morant purchases $3M home, moves in next to parents

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ja Morant purchased a new multi-million dollar home and is now neighbors with his parents.

Ja posted to social media that his parents and little sister are his new neighbors.

Ja and his parents bought houses next door to each other 💙



(via @JaMorant) pic.twitter.com/JdRNxv9pTZ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 28, 2022

The home in question is the former house of Kyle Anderson, who signed with the Minnesota Timberwolves this offseason. It’s located in Eads.

Memphis Business Journal reports that Morant paid $3.05 million for the property, which is next door to his previous home, which he purchased for $1.3 million in August 2019.

It appears Ja moved into the new home and gave the former to his parents.

The purchase comes after Morant signed an extension with the Grizzlies for five years and $193 million in July.

The home has a history with NBA stars. MBJ reports that the same home was owned by former NBA star Monta Ellis before selling to Anderson, and that Ellis had purchased it from the late Grizzlies star Lorenzen Wright.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.