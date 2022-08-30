Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
How to improve healthy aging

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Aging during these turbulent times can be challenging, especially as many older adults say they have been bothered by anxiety and depression.

In fact, AARP found over 60% of older adults experiences some level of anxiety in the past year.

Kym Douglas joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to share some ways to supercharge our mind and spirit and tips to keep in mind during Health Aging Month in September.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

