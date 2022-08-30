Hotel guests stop armed man after threats

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Crown Plaza Hotel guests stopped a man from attempting to pull out a gun, police said.

A hotel worker tried to get Damien Hood, 24, to leave the hotel located on North Second Street on Monday but he refused.

Two hotel guests intervened and tried to get Hood to leave as well.

The guests said Hood used hand gestures and made threats to kill all of them.

According to the affidavit, Hood grabbed his backpack and attempted to pull out a handgun but two hotel guests stopped him, causing minor injuries to Hood.

The suspect was detained and held until police arrived.

Hood was arrested and transported to the hospital because he was too intoxicated to be interviewed, police said.

Police confiscated a semi-automatic handgun.

He was charged with aggravated assault with four counts and criminal trespass.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.