Dry air takes a big bite out of the humidity for the rest of the week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold front is moving through the Mid-South tonight followed by high pressure that will usher a much drier air mass into the area. This will significantly drop humidity levels for the rest of the week.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light Northeast wind and lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with a Northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the lower 90s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light Northeast wind and lows in the upper 60s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the lower 90s and overnight lows near 70. Friday will be partly cloudy with highs again in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower along with afternoon highs in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms, highs in the upper 80s, and lows in the lower 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Labor Day will be partly cloudy with a chance of isolated to widely scattered showers, high temperatures near 90, and overnight lows in the lower 70s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain along with afternoon highs near 90.

