Court date postponed for Kroger security guard charged with murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The court date for a former security guard charged in the murder of a man in 2021 following an argument over loud music has been postponed.

Gregory Livingston was working as a security guard at a Kroger gas station when he allegedly shot and killed Alvin Motley Jr.

On Monday in court, the judge did not appear because a new judge was elected on August 4.

Melissa Boyd will replace Judge Mark Ward as the Division 9 criminal court judge.

Livingston’s attorney Leslie Ballin says between now and the next court date on October 3, there could be a discussion of a plea deal.

“From the beginning, our client has maintained his innocence in self-defense,” Ballin said. “We have seen video footage of the event and we feel good about our case. Although, any case is subject to negotiations.”

If there is no plea deal and the case moves forward, a trial date has been set for January 30.

