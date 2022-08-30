OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - Corsicana will close Olive Branch plant as part of their continued restructuring plan.

The company said it will close its Symbol mattress production plant at 8300 Industrial Drive in October.

The restructuring plan focuses on improving the efficiency of its national manufacturing and distribution footprint.

Production will be absorbed into the company’s Corsicana, TX, Shelbyville, TN and Bartow, FL facilities.

Fifty-two production employees will be impacted.

The 370,000-square-foot Olive Branch plant became a part of Corsicana in April of 2021 when the company acquired Symbol.

“This realignment is necessary to continue transforming our manufacturing footprint to become more agile and operationally effective. We are investing heavily in our Corsicana, Shelbyville and Bartow facilities and have the capacity and ability to effectively service our customers in the Southern region,” said Corsicana Mattress CEO Eric Rhea. “We greatly appreciate the support from the local community and employees as we make this transition.”

