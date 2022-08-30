Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Corsicana will close Olive Branch plant

Corsicana Mattress Company: Olive Branch, MS Plant Closure
Corsicana Mattress Company: Olive Branch, MS Plant Closure(action news 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - Corsicana will close Olive Branch plant as part of their continued restructuring plan.

The company said it will close its Symbol mattress production plant at 8300 Industrial Drive in October.

The restructuring plan focuses on improving the efficiency of its national manufacturing and distribution footprint.

Production will be absorbed into the company’s Corsicana, TX, Shelbyville, TN and Bartow, FL facilities.

Fifty-two production employees will be impacted.

The 370,000-square-foot Olive Branch plant became a part of Corsicana in April of 2021 when the company acquired Symbol.

“This realignment is necessary to continue transforming our manufacturing footprint to become more agile and operationally effective. We are investing heavily in our Corsicana, Shelbyville and Bartow facilities and have the capacity and ability to effectively service our customers in the Southern region,” said Corsicana Mattress CEO Eric Rhea. “We greatly appreciate the support from the local community and employees as we make this transition.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stefanie Bolton
Memphis singer arrested for attempted murder of ex-husband’s girlfriend
Wanda Halbert
Wanda Halbert gives first update since Shelby County Clerk’s Office’s week-long closure
Police say William Nail was kidnapped off Elvis Presley Boulevard Sunday night.
City Watch issued for man police say was kidnapped
Taylor Swift being sued for copyright infringement
Mid-South poet sues Taylor Swift for $1 million over copyright infringement
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts after scoring during the first half of Game 2 of...
Ja Morant purchases $3M home, moves in next to parents

Latest News

Weather
Spencer's Forecast
Hotel guests stop armed man after threats
Hotel guests stop armed man after threats
Memphis Hustle to host open player tryouts
Memphis Tigers football takes the field
Memphis Tigers play Miss. State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium