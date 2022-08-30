Cold front brings showers and lower humidity

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some areas are still seeing showers this morning and it’s mostly cloudy. We will likely dry out for several hours this afternoon, but another round of rain is possible around 5 pm as the front makes its final push south. It will be muggy today with high temperatures in the lower 90s. However, the humidity will plummet tonight behind the front.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy. 30%. Highs: 93 degrees. Winds: Northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds. Lows in mid to upper 60s. Winds: Northeast at 5 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: It will feel cooler on Wednesday morning with temperatures in the 60s. Drier air will filter into the Mid-South behind the front, so it will feel more comfortable Wednesday through Friday. However, high temperatures will park in the lower 90s on Thursday and Friday afternoon. It will be dry and sunny through Friday.

WEEKEND: A few pop-up shower will be possible over the weekend with rising humidity. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s.

