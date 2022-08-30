Clerk’s office resolution fails, Regional One funding vote delayed at county commission meeting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Monday was the last meeting for the current body of Shelby County commissioners who voted against taking disciplinary action against the clerk’s office and postponed a decision on the source of Regional One Hospital’s funding for structural improvements.

Some commissioners attempted to take a step toward an investigation at the clerk’s office, potentially prompting Halbert’s removal from office.

Leaders instead chose not to take serious action against embattled Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert and her office.

This comes as county residents continue to wait for license plates and stand in long lines in blistering heat.

Several outgoing, current and incoming county commissioners have been vocal about issues at the county clerk’s office.

A last-ditch effort to look into disruptions at the office failed by one vote in Monday’s Shelby County Commission meeting after the state refused to get involved in further action against Shelby County Clerk’s Office.

“It’s very disappointing,” said Commissioner Mark Billingsley. “I can understand why the public is outraged. They should be outraged. Sitting in the heat and they can’t even get their own elected officials to stand with them.”

Wanda Halbert spoke publicly for the first time on Monday morning since she left the country during the Shelby County Clerk’s Office’s week-long closure.

Billingsley and Commissioner Brandon Morrison sponsored a resolution that, if approved, would prompt the County Attorney’s Office to hire special counsel to investigate the clerk’s office.

“Of course, I’d love to see the Shelby County Clerk’s Office functioning where we could commend her, but that hasn’t happened, and we continue to get these complaints and issues,” Morrison said.

Six commissioners voted in favor of the resolution and four abstained.

It takes seven votes for an item to pass.

Commissioners Eddie Jones, Mickell Lowery, Edmund Ford Jr., and Willie Brooks Jr. abstained from voting.

Commissioner Tami Sawyer was not present at Monday’s meeting.

Commissioner Van Turner did not vote on this item.

“I am not an employee with a job who has to go to a boss and ask for approval to be out of the office, especially for three, four, or five days,” Halbert said in an update following the office’s week-long closure.

Halbert was out of the country for five days last week while her offices were closed to the public to catch up on a backlog of tag applications.

On Monday, customers lined up early to take care of their business after the office re-opened, some even needing medical treatment after standing in the heat.

Amid it all, Halbert claims she’s being discriminated against by some in the county.

“No one has a personal vested interest in attacking Clerk Halbert,” Billingsley said. “The citizens of Shelby County just like me want to be able to get services from Shelby County. They want to be able to walk in, pay a fee and get a service for their fee and taxes. That’s what it’s about. It doesn’t matter who’s in an office. What matters is providing services for our citizens.”

Billingsley urged new commissioners to listen to their constituents moving forward.

Halbert says while offices were closed, about two-thirds of the dealer tag backlog was reduced.

Commissioners delay vote on funding Regional One improvements

On Monday, Shelby County Commissioners also delayed a vote on the future of Regional One Hospital.

Instead, they asked if County Mayor Lee Harris or someone appointed by the mayor could put together an action plan on how the county could fund its portion of a new hospital.

Regional One is the area’s only Level One Trauma Center.

Commissioners were considering $350,000,000 to renovate the hospital, but the cost could be as high as $750,000,000 to build a new facility.

Regional One Hospital (WMC Action News 5)

Commissioner Van Turner, one of the sponsors, strongly encouraged commissioners to act on providing funding.

He also said the state is interested in assisting with funding but asked that a specific dollar amount be removed.

President and CEO of Regional One Health Dr. Reginald Coopwood has attended all of the board meetings and awaits a plan of action on the hospital’s improvements.

“Dr. Coopwood has religiously been at all of our meetings and he has really curated this issue to no end, and we know Regional One needs help,” Van Turner said.

The county commission is set to discuss a resolution in September on possible funding and the state’s involvement.

The new commission expects to be presented with an action plan from Harris’ office in February.

Last meeting for six county commissioners

Monday was the last meeting for the current body of commissioners.

Each outgoing county commissioner was honored with a special resolution, gifts, and remarks from different Shelby County leaders.

Commissioner Willie Brooks will be the new county register of deeds.

Commissioner Van Turner plans to run for Memphis mayor. Commissioner Mark Billingsley was term-limited.

Commissioner Tami Sawyer did not run for re-election. Commissioner Eddie Jones will be the new probate court clerk.

Commissioner Reginald Milton sought the juvenile court clerk seat and lost.

Six incoming commissioners will be sworn in on August 31.

