4 yardwork tasks to tackle before Labor Day weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With Labor Day weekend around the corning, a certified arborist is sharing his list of yardwork to tackle before the backyard BBQ.

Nathan Baker, district manager at Jones Bros. Tree and Landscape, joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about the top 4-yard tasks to knock out ahead of Labor Day weekend to get your home ready for fall.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.