Your First Alert to a cold front that brings more showers and a big drop in humidity

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - While most showers and thunderstorms will dissipate around sunset this evening, a passing shower overnight can’t be ruled out. A cold front pushes into the Mid-South tomorrow, bringing additional chances for showers and thunderstorms. Behind the front, warm temperatures remain but the humidity will be low.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a stray shower possible. 20% Lows in the low to mid 70s. Winds: South at 5 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: Showers and storms will continue tomorrow afternoon and evening, but there will be breaks in the rain. No severe weather is expected. On Wednesday, drier air will filter into the Mid-South behind the front. Although temperatures will still be in the lower 90s the rest of the week, it will feel more comfortable with the lower humidity. The rest of the week will be dry with sunshine.

NEXT WEEKEND: Rain chances will increase over the weekend, along with a return in humidity. Isolated showers will be possible both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low to mid 90s with lows in the low to mid 70s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

