Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Thunderstorms impact the Mid-South today & tomorrow

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 3:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s clear and dry this morning, but scattered storms will be likely by late afternoon. Rounds of rain will continue through tomorrow as a cold front moves into the area. We will also see clouds increasing this afternoon, but there will be sunshine this morning. High temperatures will reach the lower 90s this afternoon.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 40%. Highs: 92 degrees. Winds: Southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy. 30%. Lows in the lower to mid 70s. Winds: Southwest at 5 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: Showers and storms will continue tomorrow afternoon and evening, but there will be breaks in the rain. No severe weather is expected. On Wednesday, drier air will filter into the Mid-South behind the front. Although temperatures will still be in the lower 90s the rest o0f the week, it will feel more comfortable with the lower humidity. The rest of the week will be dry with sunshine. Rain chances will increase over the weekend.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three men seen walking to and from apartments
Man killed on doorstep in Midtown, according to police
Hyatt Centric Beale Street Memphis
Police: Man shot outside of Hyatt Centric Hotel
Shawnte Hardin was sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Former pastor sentenced to nearly 12 years in prison after cremated remains found inside his church
Shelby County Bail System Reform.
New bail bond reforms put in place in Shelby County
Former Bellevue pastor arrested for abuse of child
Former Bellevue student pastor arrested for abuse of child

Latest News

WMC First Alert Weather
Your First Alert to a cold front that brings additional chances for rain
et
Sunday evening Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - Aug 28, 2022 (5 PM)
Tropical Outlook from the National Hurricane Center as of 7 AM CT Sunday, August 28, 2022
Watching multiple disturbances for tropical development
ET
Sunday morning Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - Aug 28, 2022 (5 AM)