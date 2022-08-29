Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Shooting on Henry Avenue near Brinkley Heights Urban Academy

Shooting on Henry Avenue leaves a man dead.
Shooting on Henry Avenue leaves a man dead.(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Christopher Cheatham
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting on Henry Avenue near Brinkley Heights Urban Academy leaves one man dead.

When officers arrived at the shooting scene at 4:41 p.m., they were able to locate the injured male victim.

The man was transported to Regional One Health Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

There is no suspect information at this time.

This incident is still an ongoing investigation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Bellevue pastor arrested for abuse of child
Former Bellevue student pastor arrested for abuse of child
Hyatt Centric Beale Street Memphis
Police: Man shot outside of Hyatt Centric Hotel
Three men seen walking to and from apartments
Man killed on doorstep in Midtown, according to police
Shelby County Bail System Reform.
New bail bond reforms put in place in Shelby County
Memphis in May
Mayor Strickland declines to get involved in Memphis in May’s Tom Lee Park dispute

Latest News

Student Loan Debt Relief
Student Loan Debt Relief
Three men seen walking to and from apartments
Man killed on doorstep in Midtown, according to police
Hyatt Centric Beale Street Memphis
Police: Man shot outside of Hyatt Centric Hotel
Memphis Police Department hiring expo for eager prospects.
Memphis Police Department hosted a hiring expo