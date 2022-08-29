MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting on Henry Avenue near Brinkley Heights Urban Academy leaves one man dead.

When officers arrived at the shooting scene at 4:41 p.m., they were able to locate the injured male victim.

The man was transported to Regional One Health Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

There is no suspect information at this time.

This incident is still an ongoing investigation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.