Shelby County paramedics praised for delivering baby

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Paramedics with the Shelby County Fire Department have been praised for helping to deliver a baby during an emergency medical call last Wednesday.

On August 24, at approximately 8:40 p.m., Unit 63 received an EMS call for a woman in labor and arrived on the scene within six minutes.

“During the entirety of the call, I observed Engine 63 and Unit 63 perform nothing short of a miracle,” said Lieutenant Donald Jenkins.

According to Jenkins, firefighter/paramedic Jessica Ringer made the decision to deliver the baby inside the patient’s home.

After about 35 minutes and “all hands on deck,” a healthy baby boy was born.

“This crew showed the definition of teamwork and dedication during a very high-stress situation,” Jenkins said. “Each individual on this call was very calm and was well prepared. I commend each and every one of them on a job well done, and am very proud to be part of such a great team!”

Those who assisted this delivery also include firefighter/paramedic Jordon Dutton, firefighter/AEMT Quintella Malone, and firefighter/AEMT Cara Christian.

