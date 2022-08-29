Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Shelby County paramedics praised for delivering baby

Lieutenant Jenkins wrote a Positive Performance report based on the work of the paramedics on...
Lieutenant Jenkins wrote a Positive Performance report based on the work of the paramedics on this call.(Shelby County Fire Department)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Paramedics with the Shelby County Fire Department have been praised for helping to deliver a baby during an emergency medical call last Wednesday.

On August 24, at approximately 8:40 p.m., Unit 63 received an EMS call for a woman in labor and arrived on the scene within six minutes.

“During the entirety of the call, I observed Engine 63 and Unit 63 perform nothing short of a miracle,” said Lieutenant Donald Jenkins.

According to Jenkins, firefighter/paramedic Jessica Ringer made the decision to deliver the baby inside the patient’s home.

After about 35 minutes and “all hands on deck,” a healthy baby boy was born.

“This crew showed the definition of teamwork and dedication during a very high-stress situation,” Jenkins said. “Each individual on this call was very calm and was well prepared. I commend each and every one of them on a job well done, and am very proud to be part of such a great team!”

Those who assisted this delivery also include firefighter/paramedic Jordon Dutton, firefighter/AEMT Quintella Malone, and firefighter/AEMT Cara Christian.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three men seen walking to and from apartments
Man killed on doorstep in Midtown, according to police
Hyatt Centric Beale Street Memphis
Police: Man shot outside of Hyatt Centric Hotel
Taylor Swift being sued for copyright infringement
Mid-South poet sues Taylor Swift for $1 million over copyright infringement
Shawnte Hardin was sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Former pastor sentenced to nearly 12 years in prison after cremated remains found inside his church
Wanda Halbert
Wanda Halbert gives first update since Shelby County Clerk’s Office’s week-long closure

Latest News

Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich and 25th Judicial District Attorney General Mark E....
DA Weirich to be sworn as Special Counsel in 25th Judicial District
Police say William Nail was kidnapped off Elvis Presley Boulevard Sunday night.
City Watch issued for man police say was kidnapped
An Amber Alert has been inactivated for a 4-year-old boy believed to be in danger after his mom...
Amber Alert inactivated for missing 4-year-old boy
Peppertree barred from adding tenants for 4 months