New survey examines challenges of frontline workers of color

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New research is examining diversity, equity and inclusion in the frontline work force.

Roughly 112 million Americans are frontline employees.

Monne Williams, Partner at McKinsey and Company, joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about the challenges of frontline workers of color, and what companies can do to improve job quality.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.