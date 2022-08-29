Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

More kids are swallowing lithium batteries, study says

The batteries are known as button batteries, and they can be found in numerous household...
The batteries are known as button batteries, and they can be found in numerous household objects, including handheld games and calculators.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The number of children going to the emergency room for eating small lithium batteries is on the rise.

The batteries are known as button batteries, and they can be found in numerous household objects, including handheld games and calculators.

According to a study published in the Pediatrics journal, these poisonings have doubled from 2010 to 2019, compared to the decade before.

The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia said button batteries can cause chemical reactions that may burn the esophagus or, in some cases, lead to death.

Parents are advised to avoid changing batteries in front of young children and to throw out dead batteries immediately.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three men seen walking to and from apartments
Man killed on doorstep in Midtown, according to police
Hyatt Centric Beale Street Memphis
Police: Man shot outside of Hyatt Centric Hotel
Shawnte Hardin was sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Former pastor sentenced to nearly 12 years in prison after cremated remains found inside his church
Shelby County Bail System Reform.
New bail bond reforms put in place in Shelby County
Taylor Swift being sued for copyright infringement
Mid-South poet sues Taylor Swift for $1 million over copyright infringement

Latest News

Artemis engine issue discovered just hours before launch.
NASA scrubs Artemis I launch
Tom Holmoe, director of athletics at Brigham Young University, addresses 'egregious and hurtful...
BYU athletic director responds to racial slurs during game
Officials in Pakistan say deaths from widespread flooding have topped 1,000 since mid-June.
International aid reaches flood-ravaged Pakistan as more than 1,000 have died this summer
Security fencing around the U.S. Supreme Court is shown removed on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Supreme Court fencing removed, but building remains closed
NASA's new moon rocket sits on Launch Pad 39-B on Monday in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Fuel leaks...
Engine problem leads NASA to scrub launch of new moon rocket