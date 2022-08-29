MLGW resumes disconnections Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Gas, Light and Water will resume disconnections Monday.

MLGW said it suspended residential power disconnections to help people with financial difficulties amid rising inflation and home energy costs.

However, the utility made its Deferred Payment Plan conveniently available online.

Interested customers must pay a minimum of 25% of the total amount to enroll in the plan.

The remaining balance can be paid off over the course of up to 10 months.

