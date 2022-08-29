Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Memphis organizations will host Orange is the New Pink Annual Family Health and Wellness Festival

Community
Community(Pixabay MGN)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Volunteer Memphis along with other organizations will host Orange is the New Pink Annual Family Health and Wellness Festival in September.

The festival will offer free food, local health and wellness vendors, mobile mammograms’ from Methodist Healthcare, two painting classes, and giveaways.

It will be held on September 1 at the Orange Mound Community Center located at 2572 Park Ave from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Pink with a Purpose, Leadership Memphis, Volunteer Memphis, and the Shelby County Health Department in conjunction with Memphis Housing and Community Development, First Pharmacy, The Links Incorporated, Methodist Healthcare, and Mid-South Food Bank will host the Wellness festival.

Local agencies will set up booths to answer people’s questions and provide information to resources about mental and physical health, nutrition, financial wellness, and more.

Also, Leadership Memphis will hand out free health and wellness kits and other gifts to qualified individuals in the community.

The Wellness Festival will be free for anyone to attend, and you can find more information online at https://volunteermemphis.org/events/onp-health-wellness-festival.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three men seen walking to and from apartments
Man killed on doorstep in Midtown, according to police
Hyatt Centric Beale Street Memphis
Police: Man shot outside of Hyatt Centric Hotel
Taylor Swift being sued for copyright infringement
Mid-South poet sues Taylor Swift for $1 million over copyright infringement
Shawnte Hardin was sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Former pastor sentenced to nearly 12 years in prison after cremated remains found inside his church
Tropical Outlook from the National Hurricane Center as of 7 AM CT Sunday, August 28, 2022
Watching multiple disturbances for tropical development

Latest News

LIVE: Wanda Halbert gives first update since Shelby County Clerk’s Office’s week-long closure
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Midday Weather Update 8/29
Eugene Bob
Man charged, accused of attempting to steal Memphis police patrol car, assaulting officer
Memphis Police Department
1 teen dead, another injured in overnight shooting in Raleigh