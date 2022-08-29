Memphis organizations will host Orange is the New Pink Annual Family Health and Wellness Festival

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Volunteer Memphis along with other organizations will host Orange is the New Pink Annual Family Health and Wellness Festival in September.

The festival will offer free food, local health and wellness vendors, mobile mammograms’ from Methodist Healthcare, two painting classes, and giveaways.

It will be held on September 1 at the Orange Mound Community Center located at 2572 Park Ave from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Pink with a Purpose, Leadership Memphis, Volunteer Memphis, and the Shelby County Health Department in conjunction with Memphis Housing and Community Development, First Pharmacy, The Links Incorporated, Methodist Healthcare, and Mid-South Food Bank will host the Wellness festival.

Local agencies will set up booths to answer people’s questions and provide information to resources about mental and physical health, nutrition, financial wellness, and more.

Also, Leadership Memphis will hand out free health and wellness kits and other gifts to qualified individuals in the community.

The Wellness Festival will be free for anyone to attend, and you can find more information online at https://volunteermemphis.org/events/onp-health-wellness-festival.

