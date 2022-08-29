Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Man charged, accused of attempting to steal Memphis police patrol car, assaulting officer

Eugene Bob
Eugene Bob(Action News 5/MPD)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police officers arrested a man they say attempted to steal one of their patrol cars over the weekend.

An officer responded to a prowler call around 3 a.m. Sunday in the area of University Street and Snowden Avenue.

According to an affidavit, Eugene Bob was unresponsive to the officer’s commands, walked past her and got into the patrol car. But the officer turned off the vehicle before he was able to put it in drive.

Bob is also accused of trying to grab the officer’s gun as she pulled him out of the vehicle. He then pushed her causing her to fall into the patrol car, according to the affidavit.

Additional officers arrived at the scene and took Bob into custody.

He is charged with assault on a first responder and attempted theft of property worth $10,000-$60,000.

MPD says the patrol car is valued at about $40,000.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three men seen walking to and from apartments
Man killed on doorstep in Midtown, according to police
Hyatt Centric Beale Street Memphis
Police: Man shot outside of Hyatt Centric Hotel
Shawnte Hardin was sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Former pastor sentenced to nearly 12 years in prison after cremated remains found inside his church
Shelby County Bail System Reform.
New bail bond reforms put in place in Shelby County
Taylor Swift being sued for copyright infringement
Mid-South poet sues Taylor Swift for $1 million over copyright infringement

Latest News

Memphis Police Department
1 dead, 1 injured in overnight shooting in Raleigh
MLGW
MLGW resumes disconnections Monday
BB
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Monday Morning Weather 8/29
Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert
A week’s recap going into Shelby County Clerk’s Office opening Monday