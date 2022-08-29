Man charged, accused of attempting to steal Memphis police patrol car, assaulting officer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police officers arrested a man they say attempted to steal one of their patrol cars over the weekend.

An officer responded to a prowler call around 3 a.m. Sunday in the area of University Street and Snowden Avenue.

According to an affidavit, Eugene Bob was unresponsive to the officer’s commands, walked past her and got into the patrol car. But the officer turned off the vehicle before he was able to put it in drive.

Bob is also accused of trying to grab the officer’s gun as she pulled him out of the vehicle. He then pushed her causing her to fall into the patrol car, according to the affidavit.

Additional officers arrived at the scene and took Bob into custody.

He is charged with assault on a first responder and attempted theft of property worth $10,000-$60,000.

MPD says the patrol car is valued at about $40,000.

