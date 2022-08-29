LIVE: Wanda Halbert gives first update since Shelby County Clerk’s Office’s week-long closure

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert is speaking publicly for the first time since she left the country during the Shelby County Clerk’s Office’s week-long closure.

Last week’s closure, Aug. 22-26, was the first of two week-long closures set to help the clerk’s office catch up on things like car tag and business license applications.

This is the same backlog that Halbert reported to be cleared back in July.

On the first day of the closure, Action News 5 was notified that Halbert was in Jamaica but returned mid-week.

Now Halbert is facing bipartisan backlash with questions of a recall. She was re-elected as county clerk in the Aug. 4 election.

In order to recall Halbert, 15% of registered voters in Shelby County would have to sign a petition. A special recall election would cost millions of dollars, and it can’t be done until 180 days after the election.

Another week of closure is expected Sept. 19-23.

