‘I freaked out,’ Man wins $300,000 from $10 lottery ticket while visiting friends out of state

A Georgia man visiting friends in South Carolina won $300,000 on a $10 lottery ticket.
By Freeman Stoddard and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A Georgia man is celebrating his visit to South Carolina after the lottery ticket he happened to buy won him $300,000.

The South Carolina Education Lottery announced the Atlanta native won the prize while visiting friends.

The winner said he stopped at the Lil Cricket in Spartanburg to buy a bottle of water and a $10 lottery ticket, WHNS reports.

According to the winner, he “freaked out” when he saw that he won.

“I ran back in the store and gave the clerk a hug,” the unnamed winner said.

He told lottery officials that his first purchase was a new car for his next trip to South Carolina.

“I’m extremely happy,” he said. “I’ll definitely visit South Carolina more.”

The Lil Cricket store received a commission of $3,000 for selling the claimed ticket.

