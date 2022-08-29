Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
First Alert to showers today and tomorrow, followed by a drop in humidity

August 29, 2022
By Erin Thomas
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon and evening. Rounds of rain will continue through tomorrow night as a cold front moves into the area. By Wednesday, dry conditions are expected to return to the Midsouth and continue through at least Friday.

  • NORMAL HIGH: 90
  • NORMAL LOW: 71

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 40%. Highs: 92 degrees. Winds: Southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy. 30%. Lows in the lower to mid 70s. Winds: Southwest at 5 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: Showers and storms will continue tomorrow afternoon and evening, but there will be breaks in the rain. No severe weather is expected. On Wednesday, drier air will filter into the Mid-South behind the front. Although temperatures will still be in the lower 90s the rest o0f the week, it will feel more comfortable with the lower humidity. The rest of the week will be dry with sunshine. Rain chances will increase over the weekend.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

7 Day Forecast as of 12 PM Monday, August 29, 2022
7 Day Forecast as of 12 PM Monday, August 29, 2022(WMC)

