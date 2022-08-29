Advertise with Us
Digital Desk discussion with Sam Hardiman, Commercial Appeal city hall reporter

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal City Hall Reporter Sam Hardiman joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the Digital Desk Monday.

They talked about Hardiman’s recent story on how Memphis City Council could put a referendum on the November 8 ballot to approve runoff elections for the next Memphis mayor race.

Watch their interview here or on our streaming apps -- Amazon Fire, AppleTV and Roku.

Read Sam’s stories here.

