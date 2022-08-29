DA Weirich to be sworn as Special Counsel in 25th Judicial District

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich will be sworn in as Special Counsel for the 25th Judicial District Attorney General’s Office on Thursday morning, Dist. Atty. Gen. Mark E. Davidson announced.

As Special Counsel, Weirich will serve in areas that include litigation support and training, victim/witness services, legislative affairs, media relations, policy and procedure, community outreach, public awareness campaigns and much more, the DA’s office said.

“We are very proud to announce this great news for our office and West Tennessee. General Weirich is an outstanding addition to our team in the 25th Judicial District, which consists of Hardeman, Fayette, Lauderdale, McNairy, and Tipton counties. “She shares the Public Safety values of our five-county District. Her record of prosecutorial experience, public safety leadership at the local and state levels, whether it’s in the local town hall or in front of the State Legislature, and her visionary criminal justice innovation, is unmatched. We could not be more pleased she has chosen to work with us as Special Counsel for the 25th Judicial District, and we know that Public Safety in our District and West Tennessee will be better for it.”

Weirich was the first woman to serve as district attorney general in Shelby County.

She became Shelby County district attorney general in January of 2011 when she was appointed by Governor Bill Haslam. She was then elected on August 3, 2012, to serve the remaining two years on the term of her predecessor, Bill Gibbons.

She was re-elected to a full eight-year term on August 7, 2014.

“I have known General Davidson as a friend and as a colleague in the DA’s Conference and I am anxious to begin working with him and his staff,” Weirich said. “Obviously, it will be a different volume of cases than we handled each year in Shelby County, but the goal will remain the same – to seek justice, to hold offenders accountable, and to promote public safety. I look forward to this new opportunity of working in the 25th District and learning from General Davidson and his wonderful staff.”

Weirich will be sworn in as Special Counsel at the Fayette County Circuit Court Room in the Fayette County Justice Complex in Somerville Thursday morning at 10 a.m.

