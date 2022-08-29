City Watch issued for missing 81-year-old woman
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has issued a City Watch for 81-year-old Cora Harris.
Police say Harris was last seen in the neighborhood of Poppen Drive, just outside of Orange Mound, around 8 a.m. Monday morning.
Harris was last seen wearing a green shirt with flowers and a black skirt with stripes, police say.
If you have information about Harris’ whereabouts, contact Missing Persons at 901-545-2677.
