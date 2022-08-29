City Watch issued for missing 81-year-old woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has issued a City Watch for 81-year-old Cora Harris.

Police say Harris was last seen in the neighborhood of Poppen Drive, just outside of Orange Mound, around 8 a.m. Monday morning.

Harris was last seen wearing a green shirt with flowers and a black skirt with stripes, police say.

If you have information about Harris’ whereabouts, contact Missing Persons at 901-545-2677.

