Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

City Watch issued for missing 81-year-old woman

Police say Cora Harris was last seen in the neighborhood of Poppen Drive at 8 a.m. Monday...
Police say Cora Harris was last seen in the neighborhood of Poppen Drive at 8 a.m. Monday morning.(Memphis Police Department)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has issued a City Watch for 81-year-old Cora Harris.

Police say Harris was last seen in the neighborhood of Poppen Drive, just outside of Orange Mound, around 8 a.m. Monday morning.

Harris was last seen wearing a green shirt with flowers and a black skirt with stripes, police say.

If you have information about Harris’ whereabouts, contact Missing Persons at 901-545-2677.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three men seen walking to and from apartments
Man killed on doorstep in Midtown, according to police
Hyatt Centric Beale Street Memphis
Police: Man shot outside of Hyatt Centric Hotel
Taylor Swift being sued for copyright infringement
Mid-South poet sues Taylor Swift for $1 million over copyright infringement
Shawnte Hardin was sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Former pastor sentenced to nearly 12 years in prison after cremated remains found inside his church
Wanda Halbert
Wanda Halbert gives first update since Shelby County Clerk’s Office’s week-long closure

Latest News

Customers were once again seen waiting outside in long lines outside the clerk's office...
Long lines resume at clerk’s office following week-long closure
Long lines resume at clerk’s office following week-long closure
Long lines resume at clerk’s office following week-long closure
Stefanie Bolton
Local singer arrested for attempted murder of ex-husband’s girlfriend
Lieutenant Jenkins wrote a Positive Performance report based on the work of the paramedics on...
Shelby County paramedics praised for delivering baby