City Watch issued for man police say was kidnapped

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A City Watch has been issued for a 26-year-old man who police say was kidnapped Sunday night.

Police say that between 9 and 10 p.m. Sunday night, William Nail was kidnapped from Elvis Presley Boulevard near East Brooks Road by a man named “Melvin” and another unknown man.

Police say Nail was driven away in a red Ford Explorer.

He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt with an Ole Miss helmet on the front, ripped blue jeans, and black and white Jordans.

If you have any information on Nail’s whereabouts, contact Memphis police at 901-545-2677 or Missing Persons at 901-636-4479.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.