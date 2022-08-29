Advertise with Us
City Watch issued for man police say was kidnapped

Police say William Nail was kidnapped off Elvis Presley Boulevard Sunday night.
Police say William Nail was kidnapped off Elvis Presley Boulevard Sunday night.(Memphis Police Department)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A City Watch has been issued for a 26-year-old man who police say was kidnapped Sunday night.

Police say that between 9 and 10 p.m. Sunday night, William Nail was kidnapped from Elvis Presley Boulevard near East Brooks Road by a man named “Melvin” and another unknown man.

Police say Nail was driven away in a red Ford Explorer.

He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt with an Ole Miss helmet on the front, ripped blue jeans, and black and white Jordans.

If you have any information on Nail’s whereabouts, contact Memphis police at 901-545-2677 or Missing Persons at 901-636-4479.

